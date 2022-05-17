By order of the Queen

Yewan and Anna Armstrong at Astral Hygiene's Charlesfield facility. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

Astral Hygiene, based in St Boswells, was granted the warrant, which allows the company to display the Royal Arms on its vehicles, premises and on stationary, by the Queen, for outstanding service over a number of years as a preferred supplier to the monarch.

Astral Hygiene is family business, run by husband and wife team Yewan and Anna Armstrong, which has been operating out of the Borders for almost 30 years, and supplies cleaning and paper products locally and nationally.

With a firm foot hold in the Borders, Astral Hygiene has expanded and is now operating nationally.

Welcoming the announcement, Yewan Armstrong, managing director, said: “This is a huge accolade for Astral Hygiene, and we are delighted to be awarded this prestigious honour.

“My wife and I would like to thank all of our team for their hard work and dedication, helping to achieve this recognition from Her Majesty the Queen. This award is a culmination of those endeavours, and great recognition for all involved.”

He continued: “The Royal Warrant is an indication that a small family business can provide bespoke solutions to customers of all sizes and requirements and that we have expertise that will continue to offer a unique approach to benefit all of our customers”.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Astral Hygiene was integral in ensuring that supply of products and importantly information was free flowing.

Yewans’ wife and business partner Anna began to broadcast regularly on social media to share industry news, and latest updates throughout the pandemic. She then began to do a weekly blog and vlog to share environmental news, cleaning tips and hacks, and industry information.

The weekly social media broadcasts continue today.