​Businesses vote yes to revitalise Borders town

​Galashiels has voted in favour of establishing its Business Improvement District (BID), with a strong turnout that ensures the BID is truly representative of the local business community.

This positive result marks a significant step forward in efforts to revitalise the town and drive sustainable growth over the next five years.

The vote secures the delivery of an ambitious Business Plan for 2025-2030, which focuses on increasing footfall, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the overall appeal of Galashiels.

The positive turnout highlights the collective commitment of local businesses to invest in a thriving future for the town.

The next stage involves recruiting members of the business community to join as directors of the new BID company.

This will provide an opportunity for business owners to take an active role in implementing the Business Plan, ensuring that the voices of local businesses guide the projects and initiatives that will benefit the town.

Joint Chairs of the BID Steering Group, Lewis Roden and Debbie Paterson, expressed their thanks: “We are delighted with the level of support shown by the business community. This strong turnout is a clear demonstration of the shared vision for Galashiels. Now, we move forward with the next phase—working with newly appointed directors to deliver on the projects outlined in the Business Plan and ensuring that Galashiels continues to grow and prosper.”

For more information on becoming a director or the next steps in delivering the BID Business Plan, contact: [email protected]