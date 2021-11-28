Danielle Strachan of Floral Creations by Danielle. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Floral Creations by Danielle at 47 High Street won the ‘consumer award’ at the recent Borders Retail Business Awards, staged at the Philipburn Hotel in Selkirk.

It was recognition and gratitude from customers for owner Danielle Strachan and her four staff for going that extra mile to help them.

The outlet opened in November 2019 at the former Capability Scotland charity shop.

And despite the challenges of Covid-19 the premises has found a nice niche in the town and business is blooming.

Danielle, 27, who imports the majority of her flowers from Holland, said: “I started when I was 17, ten years ago. I worked at Stems in Jedburgh for three years and before I opened this shop and I had worked at Flowers by Karen in Kilmarnock, which won an award for best florist in the whole of the UK and that’s where I did all my training.

"It took me eight months to put my business plan together. I wasn’t sure if I was going to go to Gala or go here. I live in Earlston so Gala was closer to my house but it was double the price in Gala – so I came to Hawick!

"I think the award recognises how we go out of our way to help the customers. Apparently we had the most positive comments with the votes online.

"We always try our best with customers. That’s why people come back to us.

"Most of the staff were furloughed for the second lockdown and I didn’t have any staff at the time of the first lockdown, so we have done okay through the pandemic. I was still working and doing website orders when the shop was closed to the public – until nine at night. They were long hours.

"It was the day after Mother’s Day that we went into the first lockdown. We got through Mother’s Day by the skin of our teeth because just after that there no flowers coming into the country for about three weeks.