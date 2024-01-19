Business brings Knickerblocker glory to Gala

​A Borders business owner is expanding his empire by scooping up a third premise in the town and bringing Knickerbocker glory to Gala.

​Paolo with wife Emily and son Gino.

​Named after his two-year-old son, Paolo Crolla, opened the doors to Gino’s Gelateria in October last year.

It is the third business Paolo has opened since acquiring H20 Bar & Restaurant in 2005, which is currently undergoing reburbishment, and the popular Italian eatery in 2019.

With the vacant premise of Market Street next door up for grabs, Paolo scooped it up and is thought to be the first ice-cream shop in the Borders offering home deliveries.

A variety of ice-creams are available from the chilled cabinet.

Residents and visitors can expect a counter full of homemade ice-creams as well as hand-crafted Churro Loops using specialised equipment Spain, and a variety of waffles.

Asked what promoted him to embark on a new business venture, Paolo said: “There’s was a gap in the market for an ice-cream and dessert place. In the Borders there doesn’t seem to be too many options for desserts unless you go to a supermarket. I get people from many people in the Borders visiting us, even from Midlothian.”

A business like this of course relies on the weather, and Paolo admits there isn’t many queuing for cones! “The first month we opened we were still getting nice weather. If you get a bit of sunshine it’s busy but if he rains we have to close the door,” he said.

If your sweet tooth kicks in during the evening and you fancy some ice-cream for supper, Gino’s will satisfy your craving.

Paolo explained: "A lot of people assume that we're only open during the day like most ice-cream places, but we open in the evenings and we do deliveries.”

And there’s no ‘Lazy Sundae’ for the businessman who is open 7 days a week. “When we’re tidying up at night and people come in at 11pm they’re quite surprised. A lot of customers who eat at the restaurant just pop next door for dessert!”

