Buccleuch Arms wins 'Champion for Scotland' award in Rural Oscars

Billy Hamilton of The Buccleuch Arms receives his plaque from Jake Swindells at the ceremony in Edinburgh.

The awards, nicknamed the ‘Rural Oscars’, are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food and farming, enterprise and heritage through our small hard-working businesses.

Now in their 16th year, the awards are driven by public nomination and voting, offering customers the chance to say why their favourite businesses are worthy of national acclaim.

The Pub Award celebrates pubs that are motivated by a sense of community and maintain that ‘classic’ pub feel. It commends those who are at the heart of the community and help to put the local area on the map by reflecting its specific county or region.

The Buccleuch Arms team will now head to the House of Lords in London in May, where they will face competition from across the United Kingdom, as they vow for the UK title of ‘Best Pub’.

Buccleuch Arms owner Billy Hamilton said: "We are honoured to have lifted the best rural pub in Scotland award and are looking forward to going through to the UK final in London.”

“I want to thank the hundreds of loyal customers who voted for us.

“The last few years has been challenging for the hospitality sector and we are grateful for the continued support of customers.

“Most importantly, we couldn’t have won this award without the support of our loyal and enthusiastic team at the Buccleuch Arms.”