Brothers take new Hawick joinery business to the next level

Marc and Jack Scott.

Marc Scott, aged 26, set up MJS Joinery in April this year, and brother Jack Scott, 24, joined the exciting new company in June.

The business has gone from strength to strength with the siblings establishing a reputation for skilled workmanship, reliability and professionalism within the trade and providing exceptional service in both domestic and commercial sectors.

The brothers put a lot of their expertise down to the training they received at Borders College.

Both studied on the NPA Joinery programme before progressing to City and Guilds Carpentry and Joinery.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keen to develop their skills in bespoke woodwork they joined the Advanced Craft programme, something Jack believes has been hugely beneficial to the work they now carry out.

He said: “Studying on the full-time NPA course was a great start for both of us. It meant we were learning on a daily basis, while still getting a taste for the trade through work experience two days a week.

“The bench work on the full-time programme and the Advanced Craft course in particular gave us a great foundation in skilled carpentry and we wouldn’t be doing the work we do today if it hadn’t been for the skills we learned at Borders College.”

The brothers passion for woodwork also runs in the family, as both are third generation of joiners.

Their grandfather, uncle and cousin have all been or are currently in the trade.

Marc said: “It’s definitely a family affair when it comes to carpentry and this is something that gave us the drive to set up a business and work together.

“Jack and I are delighted to have had so much support since setting up and we hope to grow the business in the coming years. It would be great to one day take on an apprentice and give them the chance that we once had.”

Before setting up MJS Joinery both brothers served their apprenticeship with James Swinton & Co Ltd in Hawick, describing their time there as “a stepping stone to their new venture”.

MJS carry out a variety of work, including property renovation, kitchen fitting, stud wall framing, timber buildings and general carpentry.