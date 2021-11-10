Brothers from Melrose hope to relocate their agricultural dealership
D-Day will arrive next week for two Melrose brothers bid to relocate their agricultural dealership.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 8:20 am
Andrew and Garry Wight are directors with the agricultural and engineering company AB Wight on the Charlesfield Industrial Estate at St Boswells.
They want to relocate to an adjoining 1.7 acre brownfield site.
But a planning application submitted to Scottish Borders Council to transfer operations to the former Slaters Yard was refused on the grounds it was not in line with the authority’s Local Development Plan.
On Monday, November 15, members of the council’s local review body will reconvene to consider an appeal against that refusal. The committee members were divided on the issue and adjourned a decision in September for a site visit