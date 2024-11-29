Brave Berwickshire couple win Four in a Bed

Morag and Jonny from Braeview are Four in a Bed winners.

​A brave couple who sold everything they owned to create a luxury glamping site in the Scottish Borders have been crowned the winners of the popular television series of Four in a Bed.

Husband and wife Morag and Jonny Sallabanks​ took the overall prize the Channel 4 programme after wowing competitors at their rural retreat in Coldingham, Berwickshire.

The show sees four sets of B&B owners take turns staying at each other’s properties and paying what they think is fair.

Braeview opened in May 2021 and has six en-suite pods – two with private hot tubs – and is exclusively for adults.

But the journey to their business wasn’t plain sailing, and whilst huddled around the campfire, Morag shared their story.

She said: “We used to live in Manchester and after I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, we just decided life was too short.

“We sold everything. We moved back here and had nowhere to live. We rented a studio apartment. We gambled everything.”

Braeview was inspired by Morag’s interest in health and wellness and their days caravanning.

“Each of our pods are equipped with underfloor heating, heated towel rail, a kitchenette, and a Smart TV and a hotel quality mattress and sumptuous bedding ensuring a comfortable and modern stay. Two of the pods even boast private hot tubs, adding an extra touch of luxury,” said Morag.

“We opened our doors to the show's guests from Blair Atholl, Dingwall and Moffat. We hoped that the TV coverage would highlight that all our pods are of an exceptionally high standard – suitable for all year round stays.”

“I was brought up in Berwickshire and I feel very strongly that Berwickshire is mostly overlooked as a destination. Our coastline is incredible and full of brilliant local businesses.

“I hope that the TV exposure helps many small businesses all over Berwickshire and attracts some new visitors to the area.”

The contestants praised the couple for their ‘brave move’ and Braeview received great feedback.

But when ‘scores were settled’ around the table on the final day, the couple were pleasantly surprised by their payments.

Speaking about the experience, Morag said taking part in Four in a Bed was hugely of their comfort zone.

“We felt like it was an opportunity that we would never forgive ourselves if we missed.

“During filming there was a little tension between some of the other guests but despite that it was great fun.”

The couple say they want to enhance Braeview’s reputation as a top destination for those seeking a peaceful escape.

“I would thoroughly recommend anyone to take part in the show – it’s a fantastic experience,” said Morag.

“Bookings are up and the feedback has been really uplifiting – I am so glad we did it.”

‘Did anyone get a good night’s sleep?’ is a famous line from the show, and it certainly seems that you do at Braeview, who took home the coveted plaque to Berwickshire.