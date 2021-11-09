Bourtree loos win award

Richard Conway, manager of the Bourtree Wetherspoon pub in Hawick. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

The Bourtree in Bourtree Place has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision

across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the

UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at

all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness,

accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Bourtree, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Richy Conway.

Richy said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent

condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The Bourtree

have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.