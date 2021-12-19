Boss of award-winning Jedburgh business pledges to reopen tomorrow, Monday, December 20, after a burglary overnight
The founder of an award-winning Jedburgh business targeted by burglars last night has pledged to reopen its doors tomorrow.
The Born in Scotland visitor centre at Lanton Mill was forced to close today as a result of the damage caused in the raid.
But despite the setback company founder John Henderson said it would be business as usual tomorrow.
He said: “I can’t say much about the details but the burglary resulted in us being unable to open today. Given that it was the last Sunday trading day before Christmas and what is going on with Covid, and the uncertainty around that, it was the last thing we needed.
"We’re confident that despite what’s happened we will be open from 10am tomorrow.”
The visitor centre includes a shop, restaurant, distillery and brewery.