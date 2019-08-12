Borders pubs being urged to set bar higher

Pubs in the Borders are being urged to enter this year’s Best Bar None Scotland awards.

Entries can now be made for 2019’s awards at www.scotborders.gov.uk/bestbarnone

Mid Berwickshire councillor John Greenwell, convener of the Borders’ licensing board, said: “There are a number of benefits to joining Best Bar None, including public awareness that an accredited premises is a quality venue serious about customer care and safety.

“The process for signing up to Best Bar None Scotland has been made even more straightforward this year, with one application form for all types of premises.

“Police Scotland and Scottish Borders Council’s licensing standards officers are also available to assist participants at any stage.”

Awards were handed out to 18 premises in the Borders at a regional ceremony held at the Buccleuch Arms in St Boswells in March for keeping their customers safe.

A dozen of those awards were golds, and they went to the Barony Castle Hotel at Eddleston, the Buccleuch Arms itself, the Carters’ Rest at Jedburgh, the Cobbles Inn and Queen’s Head Hotel at Kelso, Coopers Bar in Hawick, Newcastleton’s Liddesdale Hotel, Melrose Rugby Club, Oblo in Eyemouth, the Plough Hotel at Town Yetholm, Morebattle’s Templehall Hotel and the Town Arms in Selkirk.

The Queen’s Head went on to compete at the scheme’s national award ceremony at Dunblane later that month but failed to add to its haul of prizes on that occasion.