Borders pub short-listed for award in ‘rural Oscars’

The Buccleuch Arms Hotel in St Boswells.

A Borders pub is one of the Scottish businesses short-listed for a prestigious award at a ceremony dubbed the ‘rural Oscars’.

Twenty-one businesses are in the running for the Countryside Alliance Awards, after thousands of nominations were whittled down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners will be chosen via public vote this month and announced at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh on Thursday, February 2.

Among the nominees in the ‘best pub’ section is The Buccleuch Arms, the traditional bar bistro in Melrose.

The businesses are judged on a range of criteria including their passion and commitment, championing local food and the energy and diversity of their business.

The winners of the Scottish final will go on to represent Scotland at the House of Lords in the national champions reception on May 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad