Borders ladies lead the way in the funeral trade

Funeral directors Zoe Turnbull, Jedburgh, and Awdri Doyle, Galashiels, with independent celebrant Rachel Henderson, Jedburgh. Photo: Bill McBurnie

At the the National Funeral Awards in Glasgow, Rachel Henderson of Jedburgh was named best celebrant in Scotland.

It’s quite an achievement for someone who only moved to the Borders 18 months ago from Devon.

Rachel, 56, said of winning the award: “It was quite overwhelming, but there is certainly something affirming when your own industry says you are the best.”

She said she has noticed more people are turning to celebrants, rather than going down the church route.

She said: “I was very busy down south, and when I moved here, I was quite surprised at how many people were having their service in a church, but over the last year, there have been more and more interest.

"I think it’s because we are very focused on the individual that has passed and the family’s needs.”

Awdri Doyle, who runs her business in Galashiels and Gorebridge with husband Alan, won the award for Scotland’s best eco-friendly funeral.

The 52-year-old said: “I was pleasantly surprised. You never expect these things but it’s nice when it happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have eco-friendly options for all of our funerals, including direct cremation, which is becoming quite popular. We also have eco-friendly coffins and the option of eco burial grounds.

"It’s just trying to do our bit for the environment.”

Awdri also won the best funeral director in the east for the Gorebridge branch, called Herkes, and highly recommended in the south for Galashiels.

Also being highly recommended in the south was Zoe Turnbull, who also took the runner-up spot for best funeral director in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 44-year-old, whose family have been in the business for many years, but only launched her own business in Jedburgh seven months ago, told us: “I’m certainly honoured to have been recognised after such a short time.

"In the whole of Scotland category, there were another 26 businesses in for it, so I really didn’t think I would do anything.

"Rachel, Awdri and I were just chatting away at the table at the end of the night, thinking whether we should leave, but we saw my name on the screen.

"The community in Jedburgh have been great since I opened, and I can’t thank them enough for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

For three businesses in the Borders to do well is fantastic, but the fact that the trio of ladies did so well in what has been a traditionally male-dominated vocation.

Awdri said: “The industry is changing, and women have got a place in it.

"We bring something different to the table.”

Rachel added: “Naturally, people assume women are more empathetic. For me, it’s more than a job, so sitting alongside people in their own space, I think people are more comfortable with women. We have to remember, it’s not my grief, it’s theirs. We just have to get them through this process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad