Borders Funeral Director becomes first in Scotland to achieve Cyber Essentials certification

The independent, family-owned funeral director, William Purves, has become the first in Scotland to achieve Cyber Essentials certification, setting the standard for cyber security within the industry.

Backed by the UK Government, the Cyber Essentials certification signals a business’s commitment to cyber security, having implemented the technical controls to protect itself against common cyber threats.

Recent cyber-attacks on several high-profile British businesses, including Marks & Spencer and Jaguar Land Rover, have drawn attention to the very real threat posed by cybercriminals. Despite this, only 3% of UK businesses have achieved Cyber Essentials, and just eight of which are funeral directors.

The announcement comes not long after the introduction of regulations for funeral directors in Scotland. With an increased emphasis on client correspondence, digital record keeping, and financial management, the regulations have exposed an even greater need for tighter cyber security measures among Scottish funeral directors.

One of the largest independent family-owned funeral firms in the UK, William Purves operates 27 branches, five of which are located in the Borders, several

garages and a memorials business serving Scotland and the North of England. With over 100 active users operating 250 devices using 220 mailboxes, the funeral firm was acutely aware of its cyber-vulnerabilities and the potential risks this posed to its clients.

William Purves’ IT Manager, Shaun Donaldson, led on the Cyber Essentials certification across all branches. “It only takes one email to infiltrate a business’s systems, data and ability to operate, ultimately threatening the company’s income and longevity.

Leslie Stewart

“Undertaking the scheme has been incredibly eye-opening, revealing the various threats and methods ransom hunters use to infiltrate a business’s cyber systems and the controls to limit the risk of breaches.”

For a sector where reputation and trust are essential, a robust cyber security infrastructure is paramount.

Leslie Stewart, William Purves Borders Regional Team Leader, commented: “Funeral directors are trusted to handle incredibly sensitive information every day. It is our responsibility to ensure these records are protected from potential cyber-risks.

“Completing the Cyber Essentials certification has strengthened William Purves’ cyber security defences, while also demonstrating to our clients that we take their cyber safety seriously. We encourage other funeral directors to undertake the Cyber Essentials training to prevent cybercriminals from infiltrating their cyber systems.”