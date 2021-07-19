Borders farmer is on tup of the world

Roderick Runciman with the Overall Female Champion. Photo: Macgregor Photography.

Roderick Runciman, from Allanshaws in Lauderdale, took the Reserve Interbreed Sheep title along with being one part of the winning Supreme Interbreed Pairs Championship with a home-bred ewe.

Within the breed section he was first place in the Tup, Three Shear and Over category, as well as winning Reserve Champion Male with the same sheep.

He also won the Ewe in Milk Above One Shear with Lambs at Foot and the Shearling Ewe or Gimmer categories, as well as taking Overall Female Champion and Reserve Female Champion.

He was also placed in the tup lamb and ewe lamb categories, achieving third and second places respectively.

Mr Runciman has a flock of 700 pure North Country Cheviot sheep of the Park type.

He also has a herd of 80 Shorthorn X Simmental suckler cows put to a Hereford Bull.

He said he was “pleasantly surprised” with his show success.

He told us: “I entered the Royal Highland Showcase knowing my sheep were of good quality, but was still pleasantly surprised at the amount of success I had at the show.

“Any and every time you get a red ticket at the Royal Highland Show it’s great because it is such a prestigious event. I was really impressed that despite the pandemic, the show was so well organised and relaxed.”

Melfyn Williams, president of the North Country Cheviot Sheep Society (NCCSS), said it had been fantastic to see so many fine examples of the breed being exhibited at the Royal Highland Show this year.

Mr Williams said: “It has been a challenging time for agricultural shows over the last 18 month or so, with many having to cancel due to the pandemic. However, it was great to be able to watch the Highland showcase online and see fine examples of our breed on display.

“Topping off what was a fantastic event was seeing the North Country Cheviot being awarded the reserve interbreed single and the champion pairs title. Hopefully, it gave people the opportunity to see the great carcass shown by the Northie, and the character this versatile breed offers.

“Congratulations to Roderick and team Allanshaws, who won some well deserved prizes for their top-notch stock.”