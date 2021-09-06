Springwood Estate static caravans.

A planning condition currently exists which prevents the Springwood Estate owners-only caravan park on the banks of the River Teviot from opening between October and April.

Now an application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council seeking to delete this condition to allow 12 months occupancy of the static caravans there.

The bid has been submitted by Douglas Elliot from the caravan park at Springwood Village.

Philip Jones, associate director for the applicant’s agents, Edinburgh-based Savills, stressed that caravans were for holiday-use only and were not to be used as a person’s main or sole residence.

He said: “The layout of the static caravans will be unaffected by this planning application.

"Modern static caravan are well equipped to withstand winter temperatures with modern central heating systems and are fully insulated. Therefore, there are no issues being sited and occupied on an all year round basis.

"The approval of this application will allow the entirety of the Springwood Estate to remain all year round which materially assists the economic sustainability not just of the park but also local businesses in the area which either rely or are supplemented by the tourism industry.”