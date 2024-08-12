Borders businesswoman launches estate agency focusing on accessible homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Linton property expert launches Scotland's first estate agency specialising in accessible homes.

Borders businesswoman Sarah Baum has launched Scotland’s first estate agency specialising in accessible homes.

Accessible Housing Scotland (AHS) is set to transform the property market with its specific focus on individuals with a range of accessibility requirements, whether due to age, hidden or physical disabilities, or other mobility needs.

Based in Edinburgh, AHS helps clients purchase, sell, or adapt homes to meet their specific requirements, ensuring accessible housing is seamlessly integrated into the market.

Michael Connolly and Sarah Baum.

Covering Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders, AHS will reshape the way people sell, purchase, and modify homes to meet their specific needs. The pioneering agency will also redefine how accessible properties are marketed and perceived, emphasising their features as enhancements for a better living experience.

Sarah, who lives in West Linton, brings 20 years of sector experience to the new business, from starting out in renovations to co-founding Ralph Hendrie Legal and more recently Monarch Legal in Scotland’s capital, where she was Property Director.

“We feel there is a gap in the market for affordable, accessible homes, and what we offer will be very helpful to people,” she said.

Michael Connolly, formerly with McEwan Fraser Legal, Ralph Hendrie Legal, and Monarch Legal, has co-founded AHS and brings with him first-hand experience of family members facing physical accessibility issues and understands the challenges of finding appropriate accommodation.

“We have already spoken to lots of clients who are struggling to find the right kind of home, and it’s rewarding to be in a position to help them,” he said.

“These homes don’t have to be carbon copies of each other just because they require accessibility enhancements; they can be modern, stylish and unique, enhancing independence for all. Each person’s requirements are personal to them, and our mission is to empower individuals to find their dream homes, regardless of mobility challenges.”

Sarah added: “We are here to chat with people, provide options, and help them from the start of the process to finish. To make things as simple and stress-free for the client as possible, we will arrange things face-to-face with the architects, planners, builders, etc., so the client doesn’t have to get involved in what can be a daunting prospect.

“AHS is passionate about creating accessible living spaces for our clients and is committed to breaking down barriers and promoting inclusive housing solutions. It’s by far the most exciting venture I have taken on.”