Borders businesses urged to take part in survey

The fieldwork for the survey, which began in October this year, is being conducted by independent research specialist Ipsos MORI – who are contacting businesses across rural Scotland to ask their opinions on topics such as economic confidence and business performance.

Professor Russel Griggs OBE, South of Scotland Enterprise chairman, said: “If contacted, I would encourage any businesses or social enterprises in the South of Scotland that have not taken part in the survey yet to please take the time to do so. This is your opportunity to be heard and give views which can help us, and our partners, to better understand the issues on the ground, and therefore be better equipped to respond to them.