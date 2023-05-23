Booming Borders hotel set to expand

The Black Bull Hotel.

A booming Borders hotel is aiming to increase the number of its bedrooms to meet increasing demand.

Many Middleton, of the Black Bull Hotel in Lauder’s Market Place, has submitted an application to Scottish Borders Council to form three additional bedrooms through the conversion of a storage building at the rear of the property.

A report submitted with the application says: “The hotel is a thriving and successful business that is attracting large numbers of residents resulting in many nights where the existing rooms are oversubscribed.

“This, plus a change in staffing arrangements, has produced a change in priorities for the business resulting in a wish to provide additional hotel bedrooms to serve customer demand.