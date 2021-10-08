The marquee at Mabie House Hotel in Dumfries - the model for the Lillardsedge marquee.

Bosses at Lillardsedge Holiday Park and Golf Course in Jedburgh have submitted a planning bid to to Scottish Borders Council for a temporary marquee adjacent to the existing restaurant.

Lilliardsedge is a hugely successful tourist destination.

This year demand has outstripped supply due to Covid 19 travel restrictions on holidaying abroad.

The park has been full since UK travel restrictions were lifted on April 26 this year, including a significant number of campers camping in the south field.

That has brought problems in catering for such a large population of visitors that includes locals and golfers who wish to eat out in the existing restaurant.

The proposed marquee is an attempt to cater for that increased demand.

Consultant Alan Couper, agent on behalf of applicant, Borders Caravans Ltd. director Keith Taylor, said: “The planning application is for the erection of a temporary marquee to provide additional space for large functions and events seating up to 102 people, a demand that the existing function room cannot provide, especially when the restaurant is overstretched providing the level of meals the increased visitor

population is demanding.

“The proposal is to erect a portal framed tent structure of similar design to that existing at Carfraemill, Lauder in the Scottish Borders and Mabie House Hotel, in Dumfries.

“The proposal is to erect a temporary steel framed marquee to provide space for wedding functions and other party events on the existing grass area adjacent to the existing restaurant with a kitchen/servery and toilets at the rear within specially fitted out containers.

“The existing restaurant and bar employ 25 permanent full-time staff which increases during the peak holiday season by five temporary staff.

“The proposed temporary marquee would increase staff numbers by 5-6 full time permanent staff and 20-25 temporary staff as waiters/bar staff/kitchen porters.