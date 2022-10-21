Biffa recycling plant in Kelso would create up to 29 new jobs

Pinnaclehill Industrial Estate in Kelso.

Biffa Waste Services has been awarded a highly prestigious contract to run a Deposit Return Scheme in Scotland.

Deposit return systems help tackle the ‘throw away’ culture and are a proven way of collecting high quantities of empty drinks containers for recycling.

The new scheme aims to make Scotland a “cleaner, greener place”.

High Wycombe-based Biffa is now seeking a certificate of lawfulness from Scottish Borders Council to operate a bulking station on land south of HE Builders at Carlaw Road on the Pinnaclehill Industrial Estate, on the outskirts of Kelso.

Kelso Bulking Station would be used to bulk recyclable bottles and cans that have been collected from establishments in the area that are registered with the scheme, prior to transportation to a counting centre that will be developed at Grangemouth.

The bulking station will handle approximately 4,700 tonnes of material each year, which equates to 13 tonnes a day.

The scheme will include all single use drinks containers manufactured from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic, metal and glass and will cover both alcoholic and soft drinks.

A Biffa report submitted in support of the application says: “The proposed bulking station would result in significant job creation as Biffa estimate the facility would generate up to 29 full-time jobs on the site.

“The jobs would range from shop floor operators, drivers, office staff to logistics personnel which Biffa would seek to fill locally.

“It is important to Biffa that as many positions as possible are filled locally and as a result comprehensive training would take place, thereby improving the skills within the local workforce with career progression opportunities within Biffa.