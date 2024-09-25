Bid to shape the future of Galashiels

​Mags Fenner, BID for Galashiels Project Manager.

​​Business owners in Galashiels will soon play a crucial role in shaping the future of the town.

Ballot papers for the Business Improvement District (BID) for Galashiels project are set to be issued on Wednesday, October 9.

The BID, which aims to continue improvements to Galashiels town centre, is a vital initiative that relies on support from the local business community.

The ballot will close at 5pm on Thursday, November 28, and the outcome will determine whether the BID company will be set up for the benefit of the town centre.

Every business and property owner who receives a ballot paper is urged to take the time to complete it and return it promptly.

The success of this project lies in the hands of those eligible to vote, and the participation of each recipient is essential in shaping the future of Galashiels.

Debbie Paterson, co-chair of the project Steering Group, stressed the importance of voter participation, said: “It is essential that business owners who are eligible to vote do so, and we encourage everyone to vote yes if they want the work on improving Galashiels town centre to continue.

“This is a unique opportunity for businesses to take control of their town’s future and ensure the momentum we’ve built in enhancing Galashiels doesn’t stop.”

BID for Galashiels will build on the foundations of the Build a Better Gala initiative which has already contributed to various improvements in the town.

For further information, contact Mags Fenner at [email protected]