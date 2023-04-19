Bid for a new dental surgery is on the agenda in Hawick

The former Semi Chem shop in Hawick's High Street.

The large vacant retail premises at 50 High Street in Hawick was most recently occupied by Semi Chem.

Adjacent to Costa, Greggs and One Stop, the property is situated in the busiest part of the main shopping street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Lancashire-based Synergy Investments Pendle Ltd has submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council for conversion of the existing property into ground floor commercial space to form a dental surgery, and for the formation of three apartments at first floor level.

The property sits within the Hawick High Street Conservation Area, which has been designated as a heritage asset due to its special architectural and historic interest.

The existing building dates back to the 19th century, which is a contributing element to the heritage character of the Hawick High Street Conservation Area.

A spokesperson for the applicant said: “The proposed development seeks to retain the existing historic fabric of the building, with no external alterations planned to the front elevation facing High Street, except for the addition of two conservation style skylights to the front pitched roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed development will have no significant adverse impact on the heritage significance of the Hawick High Street Conservation Area. The conversion of the property into a mixed-use development will contribute positively to the area’s heritage and economic vitality, while the addition of three new residential units will enhance the local housing stock.

“The proposed development includes the restoration of the original character of the rear building to the site which has been used for commercial storage. Proposals also include the reinstatement of previously blocked-up window openings, which will help to enhance the building’s historic fabric and character.