​BBC stars share social media success at Borders event

Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore.

The event, "Social Media for Business: What's Going On," features special guests Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore, the dynamic entrepreneurs behind Scotland's leading social media influencer agency, as showcased on the BBC series, "The Agency: Unfiltered."

The event will take place on St Valentine's Day at the Scottish Borders Campus in Galashiels, providing local business owners and their team members with a unique opportunity to gain insights from industry trailblazers. Kirsten and Amy will share their inspiring journey of founding and expanding their business into the influential force it is today.

Aquarius’ Social and Influencer Director, Amy said: 'We're thrilled about our upcoming visit to Galashiels. Our aim is to inspire fellow business owners through our talk, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to connect with all the attendees during the networking sessions.”

‘Social Media for Business: What's Going On’ is not just an opportunity to hear from the stars of "The Agency: Unfiltered." The event will also feature an engaging workshop session, where participants can interact with a diverse group of Borders-based marketers. The focus will be on unlocking the full potential of the social media big six, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, and the mysterious 'X.'

Emily McGowan, owner of McGowan Marketing, expresses her excitement about the upcoming event: "We are thrilled to host Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore as part of a morning of inspiration and practical insights. 'The Agency: Unfiltered' has captivated audiences, especially with season two airing this month, and now our local community can learn from the real stars behind the scenes. Attendees will not only discover the secrets to social media success but also have the opportunity to connect with seasoned marketers who understand the unique landscape of the Borders."

The event will take place in Scottish Borders Campus, Nether Road, Galashiels on February 14, from 9.30am – 1pm.