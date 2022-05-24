Barista business wins planning approval

Melanie Dunbar with "Ruby".

Scottish Borders Council rubber-stamped a planning bid from Melanie Dunbar to set up her business, Brew 52, in Kingsmeadows Car Park in Peebles.

She now operates from her red Mercedes coffee van – affectionately known as Ruby – from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 3pm.

Brew 52 has been serving coffees in Penicuik and Midlothian since January this year, doing regular street stops and selling cakes and other home-baked offerings at local events.

Melanie has also been supporting Penicuik-based foodbank charity, Food Facts Friends, and delivering free drinks and treats to deserving nominees put forward by the community.

Additionally, all disposable items distributed by Brew 52 will be compost-able or bio-degradable and Melanie, who previously worked for 25 years in the hospitality industry, is committed to providing adequate waste facilities and undertaking daily litter picks of the area where she operates.

She said: “I am very excited to get started in Peebles, it has taken a while to get to this point and I want to thank Scottish Borders Council for supporting my application.

“The initial idea for Brew 52 took shape during the first Covid lockdown as a way to serve home-workers but has developed from there as people have adopted more hybrid working.