Bank of Scotland closures: From Aberdeen to Troon - the 19 BoS branches shutting down

The axe is set to fall on 19 Bank of Scotland branches and 17 Halifax sites.

Parent company Lloyds Banking Group said the decision was made as the number of customers now using online banking reached an all-time high this year.

Trade union Unite has said the move could result in 124 job losses, although the company has not said how many workers will be affected.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lloyds will close 19 Bank of Scotland branches in Scotland.

Lloyds insisted that it aims to offer a new role to all staff affected.

The company said the move was driven by a surge in online banking demand over recent years, while branch footfall has dwindled.

It claims to have 18.6 million regular online banking customers and more than15 million mobile app users. These have increased 12% and 27% respectively in the last two years.

The high street lender said Banking Hubs have been recommended in the towns of Buckingham, Cottingham, and Troon in Ayrshire by cash machine company LINK.

Banking Hubs have a traditional banking counter, run by the Post Office, where customers can deposit and withdraw cash, pay-in cheques and check balances.

The full list of branches that are closing includes 24 Lloyds Bank, 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax banks.

Vim Maru, group retail director, Lloyds Banking Group said: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches.

"Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”

Last year Lloyds confirmed plans to shut 48 bank branches, with 178 jobs at risk at the time.

The branches affected and their anticipated closure dates:

Aberdeen 201 Union St - 14/09/2022

Alness - 27/07/2022

Brechin - 02/08/2022

Broxburn - 09/08/2022

Carluke - 27/06/2022

Clarkston - 04/07/2022

Dunblane -07/07/2022

Dyce - 05/07/2022

Edinburgh Barnton - 13/07/2022

Edinburgh Shandwick - 13/07/2022

Forres - 11/07/2022

Glasgow Riddrie - 09/08/2022

Innerleithen - 04/08/2022

Kirkcudbright - 03/08/2022

Lockerbie - 08/08/2022

Selkirk - 08/08/2022

Shotts - 15/08/2022

Stromness - 17/08/2022

Troon - 21/09/2022

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.