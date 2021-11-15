Baguette shop in Selkirk is now currying favour
Service could soon be hotting up at a baguette shop in Selkirk if a planning bid gets the green light.
Shirley Singh-Toor, who runs Skinny’s deli and ice cream parlour at 50 Market Place, has submitted an application to Scottish Borders Council to incorporate a hot food takeaway at the premises.
Shirley, who also operates Mr Singhs in Galashiels, said: “Skinny’s is currently operating as a baguette shop. We have put planning permission in to offer hot food, pizzas, curries and kebabs, and put ventilation in the premises.
"It’s a big property so it gives us room to expand what we offer.
"We have been trading Skinny’s since last October – it was named after my dad who died a couple of years ago – and we’re hoping to do what we do at Mr Singhs in Gala.
"We’re just looking to expand the service we offer.”
The Market Place outlet had been vacant for two years before Skinny’s opened, but had traded as a baguette shop for 12 years before that.