Skinny’s. (Photo: Phil Wilkinson)

Shirley Singh-Toor, who runs Skinny’s deli and ice cream parlour at 50 Market Place, has submitted an application to Scottish Borders Council to incorporate a hot food takeaway at the premises.

Shirley, who also operates Mr Singhs in Galashiels, said: “Skinny’s is currently operating as a baguette shop. We have put planning permission in to offer hot food, pizzas, curries and kebabs, and put ventilation in the premises.

"It’s a big property so it gives us room to expand what we offer.

"We have been trading Skinny’s since last October – it was named after my dad who died a couple of years ago – and we’re hoping to do what we do at Mr Singhs in Gala.

"We’re just looking to expand the service we offer.”