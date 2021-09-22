Award-winning Kelso care home steps back in time to fashion a good time for its residents
Staff at an award-winning Kelso care home have shown a passion for fashion – after keeping residents covid-free during the pandemic.
QME Care in Angraflat Road balanced infection control and resident well-being when a fashion show was staged there last week.
The devastating impact of the pandemic on care homes throughout Scotland has
raised many questions on the mental health of residents.
It’s something that QME Care has remained mindful of since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak last year.
Throughout the period the company has focused on resident well-being by ensuring
that all visits have gone ahead in a safe and controlled environment. Additionally, regular weekly activity schedules have been in place to ensure that person-centred care has been at the top of the priority list.
The show featured a range of stylish looks, including 1940’s high fashion, the swinging sixties, beautiful bridal fashion and some disco dancing classics, with the aim of the residents being able to relive some of their longest memories.
Staff at QME Care were in the fashion show themselves, taking care of hair and
makeup, arranging the set and showing off a beautiful range of clothing.
QME Care’s registered manager, Karen Ballard, said: “It’s been a delight to see the
smiles on the faces of our residents, alongside the reminiscing of memories from
their lives in an earlier time. We have remained a Covid-free home throughout the
entire pandemic, all whilst focusing on resident well-being.”