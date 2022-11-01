Award for ScotlandShop’s Anna
Anna White, founder of Berwickshire-based ScotlandShop, has emerged triumphant at the prestigious Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards 2022 after picking up the Growth Business of the Year Award this week.
By The Newsroom
At the ceremony, held at at Glasgow’s voco Grand Central Hotel, Carolyn Currie, CEO of Women’s Enterprise Scotland, said: “Huge congratulations to Anna White on picking up the Growth Business of the Year Award. Our judging panel were impressed by ScotlandShop’s impressive growth and strategy, targeting North America.
"The business was noted to have achieved great financial performance and capitalised on solid market research.”