Ex-Kelso High School.

Building works began at the historic ex-school site in May this year.

Working with Keslo contractor M&J Ballantyne, Selkirk-based Eildon Housing are creating 36 new homes for extra care.

Architect Aitken Turnbull’s design includes retaining the 1930s art deco facade of the attractive listed building.

The works are to be carried out over two phases.

Phase one is a two-year programme producing 36 new homes and Phase 2 will have a further 16 homes including two bedroom properties with wheelchair access.