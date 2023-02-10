Another Borders business succumbs to the cost of living crisis
Another Borders business has succumbed to the cost of living crisis.
Weensland Car Wash in Hawick has announced it is to close its doors for the final time on Saturday, February 11.
Bosses say that rising costs have made the decision inevitable.
A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the car wash will cease trading this Saturday. With costs rising by a ridiculous amount, the business is no longer sustainable.
“Unfortunately, we are yet another business that has succumb to the cost of living crisis, meaning job loss for three local boys.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank every single customer who has supported us over the years.
“We started the business in 2018, never expecting it to run so well up to now and that’s thanks to you.”