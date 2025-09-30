​Anger and disappointment at latest Bank of Scotland branch closure in the Borders

The Bank of Scotland branch in Hawick will close next year. (Pic: Google Maps)​

​The Scottish Borders MSP and MP have expressed their frustration and anger at Bank of Scotland’s decision to close their branch in Hawick.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​While acknowledging the banking hub is at least some consolation, they are still seeking talks with Bank of Scotland.

Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton said: "It's extremely disappointing that the Bank of Scotland branch is closing, the second branch that Hawick is losing this year. Loyal customers who need access to in-person banking services deserve to be treated far better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be asking the bank to justify this disgraceful decision and to reconsider closing the branch.

“However, it is some small comfort that the branch will remain open until a banking hub is established.

“Although it would be better that the branch remains open permanently, banking hubs have proven to be useful and effective elsewhere, as they provide people who need access to cash with the ability to make deposits and manage their finances.”

Borders MP John Lamont added: “Big banks have treated Borders customers shamefully for many years and this branch closure will once again leave local residents without the services they need, especially elderly people and small businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Banking facilities are already not good enough and this decision by the Bank of Scotland will unfortunately make things worse.

“The announcement of a new banking hub for Hawick is positive and will serve local people well, but it doesn't make up for the closure of the branch.

“I am urgently seeking a meeting with the Bank of Scotland to ask for an explanation on behalf of local people.”