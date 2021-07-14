38-40 High Street.

An application has been submitted to open a restaurant and takeaway called Okome at 38 to 40 High Street, a property formerly occupied by the Thomas Rogerson and Son Footwear outlet.

The property is currently vacant and has been so for some time.

Don Bennett, of Glasgow-based Bennett Developments and Consulting, the applicant’s agent, said: “Externally the most visible change to the building will be the construction of a new shopfront to No 40. This will see the removal of existing 70’s style frontage and the creation of a more traditional frontage with a full height glass window and a stallriser, and door to match that on No 38.

38-40 High Street, Galashiels.

“At the rear of the property there will be a state of the art extraction flue which will vent the kitchen and ensure that no fumes, odours or heat will impact on residential amenity.”

It is anticipated that the operating hours will be Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11pm and Friday and Saturday 10am to midnight.

Mr Bennett added: “The proposed development will see an existing vacant property on a prominent location on the High Street refurbished and recycled to provide a new wining and dining experience.