An application to Scottish Borders Council for the change of use of the ex-Moira Mitchell hair salon at 55 High Street into a hot and cold food deli takeaway has been given the green light.

The premises, which closed two years ago, had been run successfully by Moira Mitchell for two decades until her retirement.

In his report approving the application council planning officer Brett Taylor says: “It is envisaged that the proposed development would contribute positively to footfall in this location and its contribution is likely to be in peaks and troughs throughout the day.