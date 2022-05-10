A cuppa in the garden of Eden

Outside the cafe are Robbie Peters, Moira Peters, David Peters (Snr), and David Peters.

Formerly the Greenhouse Café, independent family business Saltire Hospitality, which is run by the Peters family, has taken over the café, with a botanical theme.

Owner David Peters alongside several family members who play a key role in the business including his parents David (Snr) and Moira Peters, who have been major supporters of Saltire since their son started the company in 2000, were on hand to celebrate the opening by cutting a floral garland specially crafted for the occasion by Stems of Jedburgh.

David and Moira have lived in nearby Gattonside for over 40 years.

Saltire’s sister company Saltire Patisserie in Loanhead, south of Edinburgh, will be supplying Eden Coffee House with freshly baked bread and cakes, including their renowned strawberry tarts, delivered by Eden’s electric van.

David Peters commented: “This is our very first café where we own the building that we operate from and we’re thrilled to be able to do that in Melrose which is a really special place for us as a family.

"It’s such a lovely town and the building has great inside and outside space.

"We look forward to welcoming in the well-kent faces of the area as well as the many visitors to the town.

“We’re all about locally sourced produce and freshly baked goods and we hope that the people of Melrose will be thrilled by our newest venture and that we can do them proud.”

Eden Coffee House is open from Wednesdays through Sundays from 9am until 5pm initially, but will soon open seven days a week.

The café also features a dog-friendly section at the front.