A former community hospital in Hawick could be replaced by seven new homes.
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 3:41 pm
Updated
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 3:42 pm
A planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the new properties at the ex-Crumhaugh House in Crumhaugh Road, which is currently being demolished.
The applicant is Michael Johnson, of Hawick-based R Brydon and Sons. The building, built in 1988, has stood empty since 2015.
Hawick councillor Davie Paterson expressed disappointment that the building is being lost to the town, saying: “Apparently it was too expensive to convert but it’s a pity another use couldn’t have been found for it.”