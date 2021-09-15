South of Scotland Enterprise chairman Russel Griggs welcoming People's Energy founders David Pike and Karen Sode to Ettrick Riverside in Selkirk. (Photo: Rob Gray)

More than 100 jobs were created last year when People's Energy Company founders David Pike and Karin Sode opened a new office on Ettrick Riverside.

It partially filled the gap left by the closure of rival firm Ovo Energy there in May of last year.

Now the community-owned gas and electricity supplier has collapsed itself with enterprise chiefs in the Borders pledging to do all they can to help workers affected.

The company ceased trading on Tuesday, September 14, and it is believed that around 85 employees are affected.

The business was created to eradicate fuel poverty by providing the cheapest possible energy via a social enterprise that would return 75 per cent of the profits to its members.

In a statement the directors said: “We are truly saddened that People’s Energy has had to cease trading.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported the company’s mission to provide fair energy for all and support those in fuel poverty, and we also want to say a heartfelt thank you to our excellent team for all their hard work.

“We are sorry about any disruption or inconvenience caused for our members.”

In a statement, Team South of Scotland - which includes Scottish Borders Council and South of Scotland Enterprise - says its redundancy team is on hand to offer advice and support to those affected.

A spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of the concerning news regarding a number of redundancies at People’s Energy. We are committed to doing all we can to support those who are affected by this news, particularly at this extremely challenging time. Collectively, we are keeping up to date with the situation, alongside the Scottish Government, Skills Development Scotland and Scottish Enterprise, with PACE (Partnership Action for Continuing Employment) arrangements being put in place which will provide advice and support to any People’s Energy employees facing redundancy.”