Wear Lavender to Work Challenge

Charity Development Manager Pauline Williams explained: "The Lavender Touch challenges you to ditch the collar and tie, smart suits, uniforms, smart casual work clothes, overalls and make a statement in something that screams lavender."

She added: "This is definitely not your usual dress down day, think dress up day. It’s not about what you wear it’s all about the colour."

To take part sign up as an organisation, individual or work team and set a fundraising target. Charge a nominal amount for the right to Wear Lavender to Work, for example a £1. Share your fundraising page with friends, family, suppliers, clients and customers. Go to the charity's website www.lavendertouch.co.uk or www.facebook.com/Thelavendertouch to find out more.

If you have a sales or trade counter or reception desk The Lavender Touch will provide you with a collection tin. There are posters too that explain why you are wearing lavender to support The Lavender Touch.