Toast to the Bard at Bowhill this Burns Night
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday 26th January from 7pm, the historic estate will celebrate the legacy of Robert Burns and rich flavours of premium whiskies. Guests will be treated to an immersive whisky tasting experience, featuring a curated selection of exceptional single malts and blends that pay homage to Scotland's proud distilling traditions, all hosted by Calum Flanders a well-known whisky aficionado.
The event will see guests welcomed to the intimate Old Kitchen Café within the Courtyard area of the attraction where they will enjoy six specially selected tipples and a three course Burns Supper. Guests will enjoy the likes a 31 year old Cameron Bridge and other drams that are Burns related with tasting notes and tales about the brands.
"We are excited to host the Burns Whisky Tasting and Supper at Bowhill House & Grounds, celebrating the timeless legacy of Robert Burns and the craftsmanship of Scottish distillers. It's an opportunity to savour the spirit of Scotland in a setting that reflects tradition" said Rory Powell, House Manager at Bowhill House.
Tickets for this exclusive event are charged at £85pp and are available on the website www.bowhillhouse.co.uk, offering a limited number of guests the chance to partake in a memorable evening.
For more information on Bowhill, visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk, or follow @BowhillHouse on Facebook and Instagram. To find out more call the Bowhill team on 01750 22204.