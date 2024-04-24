Thirlestane Castle Launches Brand New Tour Series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year, the team are launching a brand new limited series of Specialist Tours. Guests can delve a little deeper into topics such as art & architecture, military connections, and the Maitland family history. Led by their expert guides and Edward Maitland-Carew, these tours are an exclusive look at some of the most important pieces in the Castle’s collection. As part of this experience, guests will be served a light lunch from the award winning bakery, Firebrick, in the Castle’s Victorian Kitchen.

Following great success last year with several sold out dates, their Afternoon Tea & Tour events are available once a month until September. Perfect for those who like to discover fascinating tales about the Castle’s 400 year history and enjoy decadent sweet and savoury treats made by Firebrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward Maitland Carew commented, “We can’t wait to welcome back guests for our guided tours and special events this summer. Our team work incredibly hard to deliver a memorable experience, whether you are joining us for a regular tour or a one-time event.”

Thirlestane Castle