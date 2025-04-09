The Peebles witches tell their story in Tweed Theatre production

​The cast rehearsing their lines for ‘Don’t Trust Anyone’ written by Kathleen Mansfield.

​Casting is complete for a newly-written play about the Peebles witches of 1629.​

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local woman and former English and Drama teacher at Kelso High School and Galashiels Academy, Kathleen Mansfield, has written the tragic history into a play set in The Cross Keys Hotel in the Northgate of Peebles.

Kathleen said: “Evidence surrounding the witch trials is scant as the parish has a few decades of blank records, but Edinburgh University supplied information and I used Mary Craig’s Borders Witch Hunt as a starting point. What was really useful was book-keeping at the time. It proved the executions took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Margaret Johnestoun’s records, who Craig says was one of the witches killed on Christmas Eve, has a question mark over whether she was actually executed. The records are almost bare. Just two of the so-called witches had an occupation listed.

“So, I gathered information from later records of Peebles. The Book of the Cross Kirk Peebles 1560-1690 Dr Gunn was particularly useful. Pat Goodacre took me up Tor Hill so I could see the town below and imagine the supposed witches dancing up there. The wind took my scarf and it was nowhere to be seen. Is the Devil still playing tricks up on that hill by Kailzie Gardens?”

The play, Don’t Trust Anyone, will be produced by Tweed Theatre at The Eastgate Theatre on October 30 and 31, and November 1.

It then travels to Biggar on November 5, the historic celebration of the failed gunpowder plot of 1605 and a very apt date. Finally, the cast will perform at MacArts in Galashiels on November 20.

For further information contact Tweed Theatre via their Facebook page.