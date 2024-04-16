The monk, the pub landlord and the missing trousers …

What happens when a pub landlord disguises himself as a monk and sets out to trick dying parishioners out of their final, gold offerings for the Church? What happens when the real monk wakes up to discover he’s stuck in a pub without his clothes?
By Robert Sproul-CranContributor
Published 16th Apr 2024, 10:25 BST
All is revealed, almost literally, in the one-act stage comedy, The Monk of St Anthony.

Set in the Edinburgh port of Leith during the mid-16th century, the story is adapted from one of Wilson’s Tales of the Borders by Robert Sproul-Cran and performed by Duns Players.

It is being performed at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 1 as one of the highlights of this year’s DunsPlayFest (April 26-May 4, Duns Volunteer Hall).

Tickets are available from dunsplayfest.org.uk

