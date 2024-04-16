The monk, the pub landlord and the missing trousers …
What happens when a pub landlord disguises himself as a monk and sets out to trick dying parishioners out of their final, gold offerings for the Church? What happens when the real monk wakes up to discover he’s stuck in a pub without his clothes?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
All is revealed, almost literally, in the one-act stage comedy, The Monk of St Anthony.
Set in the Edinburgh port of Leith during the mid-16th century, the story is adapted from one of Wilson’s Tales of the Borders by Robert Sproul-Cran and performed by Duns Players.
It is being performed at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 1 as one of the highlights of this year’s DunsPlayFest (April 26-May 4, Duns Volunteer Hall).
Tickets are available from dunsplayfest.org.uk