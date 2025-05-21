Shakespeare at Traquair bring you Macbeth with a 'punk vibe'

​The cast rehearsing for the promenade play at Traquair House. Tickets are available through the Eastgate Theatre box office.

​​Thirty years on from their first production Shakespeare at Traquair return with a promenade production of Macbeth.

This years’ production has been dedicated to Richard Nisbet, who started the group. One of Richards driving passions was to support young people in the performing arts. Therefore, it is fitting that this year’s production is directed by Esmé Babineaux, who has grown up in front of the eyes of Shakespeare at Traquair audiences. Having first appeared at the age of twelve, Esmé is the youngest Director in the company’s history.

“It is incredible to think he created something magical out of thin air, that 30 years later is still with us. He gave us all the opportunity to be and do whatever we wanted. Simply put he wanted us to be true to ourselves and happy, as Richard always was himself, in front of an audience.”

So, what can we expect from Esme’s production?

“I debated over the setting for a long time. I did not want to be cliche but to the surprise of nobody who knows me, I settled on a punk vibe. I read Macbeth as a critique of power structures and the corrupting influence of authority. Hierarchy is a crucial part of Macbeth, and it is therefore interesting to examine it through a more anarchist lens.”

Macbeth is one of Shakespeare’s shortest, bloodiest, tragedies. The plot unfolds at an almost vertiginous speed. On course toward it’s seeming inevitable, catastrophic ending, it pauses only twice to catch its breath. First, as the Macbeths wait in that terrible moment after Duncan’s murder for the discovery of their deed. Then the audience – complicit in the knowledge of their murder - wait for the revelation to MacDuff that his wife and children have been brutally slain.

There is no comic sub-plot to distract us. Even the weird sisters - with all their supernatural, fantastical immediacy - are part of the plays terrifying world of imagination rather than hocus pocus and pointy hats. They remind us of the inevitability of the outcome, the futility of the characters actions to change their ending in the face of external powers far greater than them: Time, Death, Fate.

It is also a rare occasion where Shakespeare lets us see a married couple working together. Two stalwarts of the Shakespeare at Traquair ensemble – Scott Noble and Leah Moorhouse – return to the cast this year as the eponymous lead and his infamous wife.

“This is the third time Leah and I have portrayed a Shakespearean married couple” says Scott, “but their relationship is very different to the couples they have portrayed previously. Here we have a relationship of equals. I see the Macbeths as a real power couple.”

Exploring the complex dynamic between the couple is a theme Leah also highlights.

“We hope to show a devoted, passionate, couple who get swept away with their own ambition, avoiding the ‘controlling harridan’ role sometimes attributed to Lady M. Whatever comes, these two are in it together!”

Performances take place 28th-31st May and 4th-7th June at 7:30pm in the grounds of Traquair House, the performance takes place regardless of the weather so please come prepared with sun hat or umbrella.

Tickets (£12/£10 Wed-Thurs and £14/£12 Fri-Sat) are available through the Eastgate Theatre box office (01721 725777) or online.

Also available on Friday and Saturday evenings are pre performance suppers at the Traquair Walled Garden Café, call 01896 830777 to reserve a table.