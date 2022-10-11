Return of the Linton Wyrm
The Linton Wyrm is set to reappear as the legendary tale is set to be retold by members of the Borders Youth Theatre.
The group’s David Bisset said: “The project started with a three day writing workshop in August. The aim was to produce ideas which could be used for an October performance project. In their research, they found the Tale of the Linton Wyrm. This led to other folk tales and the idea of retelling these in an imaginative way emerged, and four tales were chosen and sketched out.”
In the October school break, around 20 young people will gather in the Cross Keys Hotel in Kelso to complete the development of these tales which they will rehearse ready for four public performances, including one in Morebattle, near where the tale takes place.
They are: Friday, September 14 in the Cross Keys Hotel, Kelso; Saturday, September 15 in Walkerburn Public Hall; Friday, September 21 in Morebattle Village Hall; and Saturday, September 22 in Coldstream Community Hall.