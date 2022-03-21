Raising a giggle in Lauder

Gail Millar, Anne McKinven and Catriona Wilkinson play it for laughs.

Fresh from their Christmas panto, the five players had only six weeks to perfect their routines, and going by the hails of laughter in the crowd, it was time well spent.

The troupe performed six mini-skits at the town’s Public Hall on Friday and Saturday night. The first, Anger Management for Dogs, written by Rupert Haigh, saw Rex and Fido (Stuart Watkins and Jake Mirley) struggle to keep their cool.

Then Gail Millar, Ann McKinven and Catriona Wilkinson showed their skills in characterisation, playing three American women chortling about a naughty anniversary present (V for What? by Natasha Tavoukjian), and then taking on the roles of older ladies, providing countless opportunities for misheard lines (Bag Ladies and Freshly Laid by Frank Gibbons).

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Watkins and Jake Mirley in The Colonel's Wife.

Watkins and Mirley then took misogyny to a whole new level in a sketch about two high-ranking officers (The Colonel’s Wife, by Bob Hammond).

Then all five players delighted in a scene of true farce, centring on a pair of Trinny and Susannah types (The Lipstick, by Jos Bloggs).