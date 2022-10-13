New "Orwellian" play set for Hawick stage

Mark Elstob plays George Orwell, while Susan Coyle features as three crucial women in the author's life.

On Christmas Eve 1947, recently-widowed George Orwell reluctantly leaves his writer’s retreat on the Hebridean Isle of Jura and is admitted to a hospital near Glasgow.

Orwell has been diagnosed with advanced tuberculosis of the lung, but despite being afraid both of political assassination and the ticking time bomb of his illness, he has a vitally-important work to finish – perhaps the most significant novel of the 20th century, Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Based on research into real events, The Race to 1984 uses George Orwell’s gift for humour and plain-speaking to chart his extraordinary journey to recovery against the odds, and tells in typically imaginative Firebrand style, the moving untold story of the Scottish doctor’s wife who, against her husband’s orders, smuggled the bed-bound Orwell secret supplies of writing materials to help him complete his never-more-relevant masterpiece.

Making their Firebrand debuts as author George Orwell and the three crucial women in his life, will be actors Mark Elstob, well-known to Pitlochry Festival and Royal National Theatre audiences and Susan Coyle, whose credits include the international hit series Outlander.

And Borders theatregoers who enjoyed previous Firebrand productions such as The Great Train Race and The Letter of Last Resort, will also welcome back Ali Watt and Ellie Zeegen to the Hawick stage.

The Race to 1984 has been written and will also be directed by, the company’s director of productions, Richard Baron.

As this is a play in progress, Firebrand are keen to hear audiences’ opinions on the new script, so will be hosting a post-show discussion after both the Saturday afternoon and evening performances, with contributions from the four actors and the playwright.