Must-see show asks ‘Scotland – Whit Like?’

​What is Scotland really like? That’s the question at the centre of a dazzling one-man show, currently touring the Borders.

Local writer and actor John McEwen.

In an ambitious quest to distil the essence of our nation, local writer and actor John McEwen takes his audience on a romp through the history and literature of Scotland, from its ancient tribes to present-day politics.

Under the guise of ‘Professor Stramash’, McEwen examines famous and lesser-known dates and their significance in the Scottish psyche (if there is such a thing – he questions that, too).

A tour de force of bravura writing and arrangement it takes the audience through the story of the nation from earliest times, asking them for their contribution, as the impossible question, “Whit like?” is repeatedly considered.

But it’s not just the script, it’s the acting that really makes this show a must-see. McEwen peoples his one-man stage with an array of fascinating and often funny characters, each with their own tale to tell and their own take on the nature of being Scots.

‘Country: Scotland – Whit Like Is It?’ is playing at the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles (Thursday 25th January), Wauchope Hall, Yetholm (Thursday 1st Feb), The Hippodrome, Eyemouth (Thursday 8th Feb) and The Eildon Centre, Coldstream (Thursday 15th Feb).

The tour by Duns Players opened at the Heart of Hawick last week.

Members of the audience said:

“An extraordinary show: dazzling, challenging, thought-provoking, funny and moving.”