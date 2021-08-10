Many a Meikle maks a muckle reason to get to the Eastgate

Gary Meikle, who appears at the Eastgate Theatre later this month. Photo: Steve Ullathorne.

Having enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks, forging a career in stand-up after finding inspiration from his life as a young single dad, Gary has become known as a fast-paced, punchy storyteller with a barrowload of playfully dark material.

His cheeky chappie demeanour and ability to get away with talking about anything leaves audiences laughing at things that they probably shouldn’t.

As always, Gary draws material from his own real-life experiences, including his unique family dynamic – he became a granddad at 40 – and his rapid rise to online fame.

A night of stand-up with Gary feels like time in the pub chatting with friends – as long as they talk about bee sex, how to deal with burglars and small man syndrome.

And Gary Meikle is just the first in a series of stellar comedy performers coming to Peebles over the next few months.

Eastgate regular and all-round kilty cult figure, Craig Hill, returns in November with his new show, Pumped, just launched at the Edinburgh Fringe.

And in January, Glasgow’s critically acclaimed Scott Gibson – one of the finest storytelling comedians in the country – will take audiences on a deep, dark and meaningful dive into the year gone by.