It would be a crime to miss it
Rehearsals are now under way for this year’s pantomime at The Maltings … oh, yes they are!
By The Newsroom
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
29th Nov 2022, 1:45pm
The cast started their preparations last week with the traditional read-through of the script for Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves, written and directed by Wendy Payn and produced by the same team who brought you 2019’s bestselling Aladdin and 2021’s magical Snow White.
Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves is a fresh new twist on the famous tale from the Arabian Nights and is suitable for everyone aged two and older.
The panto runs from December 10-30, with a choice of matinee and evening performances.Visit www.maltingsberwick.co.uk