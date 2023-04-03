Follow your nose to Melrose for BYT's Pinocchio

Members of Borders Youth Theatre rehearse for this weekend's performances of Pinocchio.

The story of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet who is transformed into a real boy is well loved, and the youngsters will perform it at the Melrose Corn Exchange tomorrow night (Friday) and twice on Sunday.

Originally written by Carlo Callodi and adapted for the stage by Anthony Clark, director Karen Anderson has made further adjustments to suit the young cast.

She said: “Our 28 young people, aged between 8 and 12 have just over a week to rehearse and prepare their performance, including learning songs, specially written by local musician, Katie Forbes.”