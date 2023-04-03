News you can trust since 1855
Follow your nose to Melrose for BYT's Pinocchio

Rehearsals have been taking place this week for the latest production by the Borders Youth Theatre, and you can see the results this weekend.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Members of Borders Youth Theatre rehearse for this weekend's performances of Pinocchio.
The story of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet who is transformed into a real boy is well loved, and the youngsters will perform it at the Melrose Corn Exchange tomorrow night (Friday) and twice on Sunday.

Originally written by Carlo Callodi and adapted for the stage by Anthony Clark, director Karen Anderson has made further adjustments to suit the young cast.

She said: “Our 28 young people, aged between 8 and 12 have just over a week to rehearse and prepare their performance, including learning songs, specially written by local musician, Katie Forbes.”

Pinocchio is on Friday, April 7 at 7pm and Sunday, April 9 at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets, £9 (conc £6) are available at the door or by booking at https://byteasterpinocchio.eventbrite.co.uk

